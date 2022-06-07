Tranmere Rovers and Cheltenham Town target Tom Bradbury has become a free agent, as announced by FC Halifax Town’s official club website.

The defender has left the non-league side to pursue another opportunity.

Bradbury, 24, helped the Yorkshire outfit reach the National League play-offs in this past season but they were knocked out by Chesterfield.

They have recently lost their manager Pete Wild to League Two side Barrow and are now losing their key centre-back.

The door has now swung open for Football League pair Tranmere Rovers and Cheltenham Town to swoop in to sign him for nothing and they have both been linked with a move.

Tranmere Rovers or Cheltenham Town?

Micky Mellon’s men missed out on promotion to League One last term and will not be joining the Robins in the third tier.

Nevertheless, the Whites will be looking to mount another promotion push and have a vacancy to fill in the heart of defence following Peter Clarke’s exit to Walsall.

Michael Duff’s side also need a new defender with Will Boyle leaving the club this summer. He has now signed for Championship side Huddersfield Town.

Bradbury has impressed over the past 12 months at Halifax and has enjoyed plenty of football since his switch to the Shay, making 35 appearances in all competitions.

The former MK Dons and Yeovil Town man will now be reading for a new chapter in his career and has become available now for potential suitors to lodge an offer to him.