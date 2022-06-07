Hull City are in advanced talks to sign Fenerbahce midfielder Ozan Tufan, as reported by Hull Live.

Hull City are keen to lure the Turkey international to the MKM Stadium this summer.

Tufan, 27, spent the second-half of last season on loan at Watford in the Premier League.

Hull Live claim the Tigers are now in negotiations as they look to bring him to the Championship in an ambitious move.

What would Tufan bring to Hull City?

Tufan would give Hull City more competition and depth in the middle of the park and would fill the void left by captain Richie Smallwood’s departure.

Shota Arveladze currently has George Honeyman, Regan Slater and Greg Docherty as his main midfield options, with it yet to be known whether the likes of George Moncur, Andy Cannon or Callum Jones are in his first-team plans.

There is no doubt that the Yorkshire outfit could do with some more options in the middle of the park ahead of next season as they prepare for their full full campaign under the ownership of Acun Ilicali.

Their popular owner is looking to use his contacts at Fenerbahce again to sign another player, just like he did in January when he brought in attacker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh on loan.

Tufan has been on the books of the Turkish Super Lig giants since 2015 after joining them from Bursaspor and he has since made 182 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 21 goals.