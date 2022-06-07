Sheffield Wednesday are readying for a second season in League One, but Darren Moore looks as though he could be a busy man once again this summer.

Several names are being linked with a summer move to Hillsborough following Sheffield Wednesday’s play-off disappointment last month.

The Owls are readying themselves for a second-straight season in the third tier and it looks as though Moore is keen on bolstering his attacking options.

The Star has recently revealed that Sheffield Wednesday are keen on Hull City striker Mallik Wilks – the striker scored 19 League One goals during the Tigers’ promotion-winning 2019/20 season, but fell out of favour last time round.

Another striker linked with a possible summer move to South Yorkshire is Solihull Moors’ Kyle Hudlin, but a report from Football Insider yesterday revealed that the target man is now in advanced talks to sign for Huddersfield Town.

Elsewhere, Sheffield Wednesday remain keen on signing Newcastle United’s Elliot Anderson on loan this summer, whilst Dom Howson says that the Owls are looking into the possibility of signing Harlee Dean on a permanent basis ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Lastly, reports say that Owls striker Lee Gregory has no intention of leaving the club this summer despite interest from elsewhere, whilst Argentinian side Talleres continue to pursue a deal for Josh Windass.

There’s a lot going on at Sheffield Wednesday at the moment. Moore looks to have wasted no time in getting to work on his summer transfer plans, but fans won’t be getting too excited until they see some fresh faces walk through the door, ahead of what will be a fiercely competitive League One roster next season.