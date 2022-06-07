Wigan Athletic are preparing for life back in the Championship after winning the League One title.

Wigan Athletic have an important transfer window ahead as they look to be competitive in the second tier next season.

The Latics are yet to make a signing for their senior team since sealing their promotion.

Here is a look at all the latest news coming out of the DW Stadium over the past couple of weeks…

Wigan Athletic have been linked with a move to re-sign attacker Jamal Lowe from AFC Bournemouth. His game time with the Cherries could dry up in the Premier League.

Everton attacker Nathan Broadhead is on the radar after spending last season on loan at Sunderland.

Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Gregory has been linked but he has no plans to leave Hillsborough.

Torquay United boss Gary Johnson has admitted his club did everything they could to stop goalkeeper Matt Wonnacott joining the ‘Tics last month. He said: “We wish him well, it was a shame. The club did everything that it possibly could (to keep him).”

In terms of outgoings, Leam Richardson’s side have published their retained list and have announced that Gavin Massey, Harry McGee, Dean Pinnington, Divin Baningime, Tom Costello and Timi Sobowale are leaving the club.

Left-back Luke Robinson has been offered a new deal, whilst winger James McClean will be staying for another 12 months at least along with young pair Scott Smith and Kieran Lloyd.

Striker Will Keane is reported to have caught the eye of QPR, Sheffield United and Watford after firing 26 goals in the last campaign.

Midfielder Jamie McGrath, who has struggled to break into the side since joining from St Mirren in January, is wanted by his former boss Jim Goodwin at Aberdeen.

The Dons are also keen on Graeme Shinnie but will face competition from some fellow Scottish clubs for him.

Last season’s loan man Tom Bayliss has been linked with Ipswich Town and Portsmouth, whilst former defender Emmerson Boyce has been named as the Technical Director of the Barbados FA.