Stoke City are making a move to sign Cardiff City centre-back Aden Flint ahead of Derby County, journalist Alan Nixon has reported on his Patreon.

Derby County’s prospective takeover will mean that they can finally start to make their moves ahead of the summer transfer window, and one man that has been linked with the Rams is towering defender Flint.

The former Bristol City and Middlesbrough man’s deal with Cardiff City expires this summer, meaning he can move on a free transfer.

However, it now seems the Rams are facing a fight for his services.

Reporting on his Patreon, journalist Nixon has said that Stoke City are ready to rival Derby County for Flint by making a late move.

As are Derby County, the Potters are looking to bolster their defensive ranks this summer. Given Flint’s level of Championship pedigree, it isn’t a surprise to see him attracting attention from second-tier sides like Stoke City.

On the move…

Flint has confirmed that he will be heading for pastures new this summer when his contract in South Wales comes to an end.

A departure will mark the end of a three-year stay at the Cardiff City Stadium, during which he has played 93 times across all competitions while also spending a spell on loan with Sheffield Wednesday.

The Nottingham-born centre-back’s leadership and attacking threat make him a valuable member of any squad. He has netted 11 goals during his time with Cardiff City and managed 38 in 246 games while on the books with Bristol City.

Now, Flint will be ready for a fresh start elsewhere, with Stoke City now vying with Derby County to secure his services.