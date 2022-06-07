Charlton Athletic remain in the hunt for a new boss to replace Johnnie Jackson.

Charlton Athletic are yet to formally announce their next manager as they prepare for life in League One again next season.

The Addicks finished in 13th place in this past campaign.

Here is a look at all the latest news coming out of The Valley over the past week…

Swindon Town boss Ben Garner is reported to have agreed a two-year contract to become the club’s boss and will bring first-team coaches Scott Marshall and Scott Lindsey with him.

However, Charlton Athletic published an official statement on Sunday announcing that no decision had been made yet regarding their managerial situation.

Michael Beale, who was on the radar following Jackson’s exit, has now been appointed at QPR.

In terms of transfers, new on incomings are quiet as the uncertainty on the manager front drags on. Oxford United midfielder Alex Gorrin has been linked so far this summer but has recently been tied down to a new one-year deal at the Kassam Stadium.

Winger Charlie Kirk has returned to the club following his loan spell at Blackpool and although the Tangerines want to sign him on a permanent basis, they do not have the funds to cough up the £500,000 needed to get him.

The Addicks have received a compensation fee of £400,000 though from Brighton and Hove Albion for goalkeeper James Beadle, who made the move up to the Premier League back in the last January transfer window.

Sheffield Wednesday are interested in signing Jayden Stockley in the transfer window. He fired 20 goals in all competitions last term and is a player who the club will surely not want to lose, especially to a league rival.

Chris Gunter is officially leaving on a free transfer at the end of this month but has admitted that he is not currently focused on finding a new home just yet.