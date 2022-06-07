Stockport County are preparing for their return to League Two and have a big summer ahead.

Stockport County will be looking to bolster their ranks as they look to carry on the momentum of winning the National League title.

The Hatters will be joined the Football League by Grimsby Town after they beat Solihull Moors in the play-off final over the weekend.

Here is a look at all the latest news coming out of Edgeley Park over the past week…

The Hatters made the tough decision to part company with Liam Hogan at the end of the last season and he has found a new home with Oldham Athletic.

In terms of incomings, Dave Challinor’s side have been linked with a few players over recent times. One being Torquay United attacker Connor Lemonheigh-Evans.

The door has now swung open to sign him on a free transfer as it has been announced that he will be leaving the Gulls at the end of the month when his contract expires.

Rangers winger Josh McPake has also been mentioned as a potential transfer target after he spent the past campaign on loan at Morecambe and Tranmere Rovers respectively.

However, there will be competition for his signature though with fellow fourth tier club Hartlepool United joining the race to land him.

Season tickets are selling well and the club have sold over 3,000 already, with over 2,000 sold within the first 24 hours of them being on sale.

Challinor has been named National League Manager of the Season after securing the title last month, whilst Paddy Madden and Ashley Palmer made it into the Team of the Season too. The boss has said: “It’s a big step into the EFL but this is just the start of things to come because the owner’s ambition is unlimited. I wouldn’t have come here if I didn’t think we could be successful. The aim will be to be competitive in League Two and try and get out of that league as quick as possible.”

Stockport County’s official Twitter account has congratulated Grimsby Town on their promotion as the two sides prepare to lock horns again next term.