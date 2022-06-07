Barrow’s new boss Pete Wild is keen to bring Halifax Town star Billy Waters to Holker Street with him, Football League World has claimed.

Barrow will be hoping that they can start to look up the League Two table after bringing in Wild from Halifax Town.

Their last two seasons in the fourth tier have seen them successfully stave off relegation, but it will be hoped that Wild can lift them away from the lower echelons of the division.

The new boss will surely have his eyes on some fresh additions and now, Football League World has claimed Wild is keen to reunite with a familiar face.

Barrow striker Waters is said to be on the Bluebirds’ radar, with talks already taking place over a deal.

The link seems a fairly obvious one given Wild’s recent move and Waters’ success, but he would be a smart addition for Barrow if the rumours develop into anything further. Waters netted 19 goals and laid on two assists across all competitions in the 2021/22 campaign, enjoying a strong first season with the Shaymen after signing from Torquay United last summer.

Moving on up?

With Wild at the helm, it will be hoped he can help take Barrow to the next level as they bid to really cement their place in the Football League and build towards pushing further up the table after two seasons of fighting relegation.

Bringing in a player like Waters could be the perfect move too.

He knows exactly what Wild would demand of him and after a strong season in the National League, he has earned another shot in the EFL.

Waters has made over 100 League Two appearances over his career, spending time on the books with Cheltenham Town and Northampton Town before landing back in the National League with Halifax Town.