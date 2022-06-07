Arsenal U23 coach Kevin Betsy has been appointed as the new manager of League Two outfit Crawley Town after the sacking of previous boss John Yems.

The 44-year-old has enjoyed an illustrious career in football, becoming a cult hero with sides such as Wycombe Wanderers and Barnsley. Betsy went on to become a coach in both the England and Arsenal youth systems before now being appointed as the new Red Devils boss.

During his time in the England youth set-up, Betsy helped to nurture young prospects such as Jude Bellingham and Harvey Elliott.

As a professional footballer, Betsy made over 500 appearances for clubs such as Bristol City, Bournemouth and the Chairboys. The 44-year-old was also capped by the Seychelles national team.

Regarding his appointment, Betsy stated:

“I am joining a club that has a great history that we should no doubt embrace, and we are also looking at an exciting new beginning on and off the pitch”.

Crawley Town had a relatively uneventful campaign last season, finishing in a mid-table position and 16 points behind the play-off spots.

Now though, with a promising young coach in the form of Betsy taking the helm, they will be hoping to kick on and push towards the upper echelons of the League Two table.

What could Betsy bring to Crawley Town?

After gaining years of experience in the youth set-ups of England and Arsenal, Betsy now has the opportunity to make his mark in a highly competitive league that should not be underestimated.

Crawley Town have established themselves as a mid-table League Two side but have never had enough quality to push them to the next level. The attractive and attacking football that Betsy opts for could be a breath of fresh air for the Red Devils.

The 44-year-old has gained a reputation for being able to recognise exceptional youth talent, so it will be interesting to see if he uses his expertise to bring some top youngsters to the Red Devils this summer.

The future could be bright for Crawley Town in the coming seasons, with Betsy possibly using the knowledge he has gained with the Gunners to push the Sussex side to the next level.