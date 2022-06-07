Cheltenham Town have offered manager Michael Duff a new contract amid links to Barnsley and Blackpool.

Duff has become an in-demand manager ahead of the upcoming pre-season.

The former Burnley and Northern Ireland defender guided the Robins to the League Two title in 2021 and then to a 15th place finish in League One last season.

Barnsley are joining Cheltenham in League One next season. They entered this summer without a manager and Duff was one of the early named linked with the Oakwell vacancy.

He’s said to be one of around five names on their managerial shortlist, but Blackpool are now without a manager and the Seasiders have been given permission to talk with the Robins boss.

An emerging club statement from Cheltenham Town though has revealed that the club have offered Duff a new contract, with his current contract set to expire next summer.

It read:

“The Board is conscious of the speculation surrounding the future of Michael Duff and would like to update Cheltenham Town supporters about the current situation.

“Michael’s contract at Cheltenham Town has a further year to run and we are extremely keen to keep him as our manager. To that end, the directors have put forward an offer to extend this contract and discussions remain ongoing.”

A big week ahead…

This week and over the next couple of weeks, we could see the managerial merry-go-round start to turn.

Duff is an in-demand name and it’s easy to see why. It looked like Barnsley had a chance of tempting him to Oakwell but with Blackpool now looking for a manager, and the club being keen on Duff, it throws Barnsley’s pursuit of the Northern Irishman up in the air.

It’s an attractive job for a manager in League One and it could be hard to turn down. But Cheltenham won’t give up without a fight, and Duff could yet sign a new extension with the club whom he played for over 300 times as a player.

He’s got a good thing going with the club and another option for him would be to see out his current contract, then assess his options next summer.