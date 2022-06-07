Millwall boss Gary Rowett has moved to praise Derby County right-back Nathan Byrne, failing to dismiss links with the Rams standout.

Derby County still have question marks surrounding their preparations for the summer transfer window, with Chris Kirchner’s bid to buy the club yet to be confirmed.

It means players are yet to put pen to paper on new deals and uncertainty remains on the futures of key players like right-back Byrne.

Millwall, Stoke City and Preston North End were all credited with interest in the Rams star last month.

Now, speaking with News at Den, Millwall boss Rowett has spoken on the links with Byrne. He remained coy on the possibility of a move, heaping praise on the former Wigan Athletic star.

Here’s what he had to say:

“We’ll have names thrown at us, there will be lots of players linked.

“Nathan Byrne is a very, very good attacking right-back in this division.”

Rowett went on to say negotiations will be left to Alex Aldridge and Steve Kavanagh, adding that he won’t be commenting on possible interest in specific players given the number of transfer targets the club have identified.

Byrne’s situation…

Derby County have already made their stance clear on a potential exit for Byrne heading into the summer transfer window.

The Sun has said that the right-back has played enough games to trigger a one-year extension at Pride Park, meaning that he won’t be available on a free transfer for clubs to snap up in a bargain deal.

The Rams are not interested in losing key player Byrne despite their drop to League One, despite the fact his performances have attracted attention from elsewhere.