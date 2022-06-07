West Brom are on the hunt for a new right-back, with Luton Town’s James Bree being linked.

Steve Bruce’s summer rebuild at West Brom got underway with the signing of John Swift last month.

The former Reading man signs on a free transfer and the Baggies look set to raid the free market some more throughout the summer, with Bruce keen on signing a right-back.

There’s plenty of right-backs coming onto the free market this month, but perhaps the best in England is Ryan Fredericks.

The 29-year-old has fallen out of favour at West Ham this season having made just seven Premier League appearances for David Moyes’ side.

Ahead of his contract expiry, a number of teams have been linked including Southampton and his former club Fulham, and so a Baggies pursuit of Fredericks would be ambitious.

But the club has already pulled off an ambitious signing in John Swift this summer and, if Fredericks drops down to the Championship with West Brom, he’d almost be guaranteed regular playing time, whereas that might be more contested with either Southampton or Fulham.

As a right-back, Fredericks is a modern one, boasting plenty of pace and attacking threat but also having the defensive duties nailed down.

For Bruce, if he looks to utilise the full-backs next season and pepper the penalty box with crosses, Fredericks could be the perfect man to fill that role.

Available on a free as well, he fits the bill for the Baggies, but the only issue here might be wages.

West Brom and Bruce certainly have a lot of work to do this summer. They have a chance to lay down some foundations for the long-term and bring in some players on cheap or free deals, who can also help the club battle for promotion next season.

Fredericks again is an ambitious move, but the Baggies should be aiming high this summer.