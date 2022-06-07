Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt would be open to talking about the vacant post with Blackpool, but the Blackpool Gazette says a move is unlikely.

Blackpool were rocked by the surprise departure of Neil Critchley at the start of this month, with the 43-year-old taking up the vacant job as Steven Gerrard’s no.2 with Premier League side Aston Villa.

It leaves the Tangerines managerless heading into the start of the summer transfer window, with one candidate mentioned being Bolton Wanderers manager and former Blackpool defender Evatt.

Now, a report from the Blackpool Gazette has issued a fresh update on the links between Evatt and the Tangerines.

It has been said that while he would ‘entertain’ talks over the post at Bloomfield Road, a move is unlikely due to ‘other factors at play’.

An unexpected change…

Critchley enjoyed an encouraging first season in the Championship with Blackpool.

While they ended up finishing in 16th, they were in and around mid-table for the vast majority of the campaign, forming a solid foundation for the club to build on heading into their second season in the second-tier.

However, they now face the surprise challenge of replacing Critchley, and links to Evatt certainly make sense.

He has impressed with Barrow and Bolton Wanderers in his young managerial career and given that he played a hefty 254 times for the Tangerines, the relationship is already there between Evatt and the club’s supporters.

It seems a move is unlikely though, so Blackpool look as though they will have to turn their attention to other managerial candidates as they look to fill the vacant post at Bloomfield Road.