Middlesbrough forward Toyosi Olusanya is set to make a permanent departure, with Scottish Premiership trio Motherwell, St Mirren and Livingston reportedly keen.

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder will be looking to make his mark on the Boro squad in his first summer window in charge at the Riverside.

New faces will be coming through the doors on Teesside, though some departures will surely be needed to free up some space in the squad.

Now, a report from Football League World has claimed that one man poised to head for the exit door is 24-year-old forward Olusanya.

It is reported that the Londoner, who signed from non-league side Billericay Town in the summer of 2021, is set to complete a permanent move away from Boro. He has plenty of suitors too, with Scottish Premiership trio Motherwell, St Mirren and Livingston all keen on Olusanya.

Best for all?

The former AFC Wimbledon youngster has found much of his game time with Middlesbrough’s U23s since his arrival last year.

He has three Championship appearances to his name but all of those came before October. Olusanya’s last league matchday involvement came against Huddersfield Town back in November of last year, and it seems highly unlikely that he will be breaking back into the side under Wilder’s management.

A move away will give Olusanya the chance to forge a career elsewhere after making the big step up back to professional football last summer, and Scotland could be the perfect place for him to do just that.

With Motherwell, St Mirren and Livingston said keen, it seems the Middlesbrough man has options available heading into the summer.