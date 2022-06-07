QPR have reignited their interest in Fortuna Sittard full-back George Cox, reports West London Sport.

Cox, 24, was a target of QPR’s last summer.

The R’s tried to sign the former Brighton & Hove Albion man but couldn’t get a deal across the line.

Now, with a year left on his deal in the Netherlands, West London Sport say that Cox is keen on a return to England, and that he’s remained on the R’s transfer radar.

Problem position…

Throughout Mark Warburton’s tree years in charge of QPR, the left-back position was a problematic one.

Arguably his best left-back was Lee Wallace but the Scot was too unreliable in terms of injuries, with names like Niko Hamalainen proving inconsistent and Norwich City loanee Sam McCallum having spent large parts of last season sidelined.

QPR’s new boss Michael Beale will surely be hoping to find a new, permanent and long-term solution to the left-back berth this summer, and Cox could be the perfect signing for him.

He couldn’t get a look-in at Brighton but with Fortuna Sittard he’s gained a lot of good experience – the 24-year-old featured 27 times in the Eredivisie last season, scoring twice and assisting as many to help his side to a 15th place finish in the end.

But with Cox now said to be keen on a return to England, the Championship might be the ideal level for him, and QPR the ideal place.

The club is about to start on a new chapter under Beale and whilst fans are optimistic for the future, nobody really knows what to expect with the former Aston Villa no.2 in charge.

Also, given that QPR have reportedly reignited their interest in Cox, it could suggest that the club has a bit of sending money ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

This summer could certainly be an exciting one for QPR.