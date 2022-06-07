Luton Town full-back James Bree is on West Brom’s transfer radar ahead of the summer, reports Express and Star.

Bree, 24, has just capped another impressive season with Luton Town in the Championship.

The former Aston Villa man featured 44 times in Championship fixtures last season, playing an important part in the Hatters’ eventual top-six finish.

Steve Bruce’s West Brom finished the season in 10th. But they look set for a busy summer in the transfer market and one position that Express and Star previously said will be bolstered is the full-back position, more specifically right-back.

Bruce is said to be keen on adding competition for Darnell Furlong in that area and Express and Star now say that Bree is under consideration.

Some reports have suggested that Bree is out of contract this summer. But Luton Town are notorious for giving very little away in terms of player deals, so that remains a grey area.

A good fit?

Bree scored one goal and racked up six assists last season. He’s certainly proved himself to be a dynamic and reliable right-back, and Bruce will want a competent right-back for his Baggies set-up next season.

We saw it somewhat in the final stages of last season where Bruce’s West Brom pumped crosses into the box for Andy Carroll, though whether Bruce will try and deploy more contemporary tactics next time round remains to be seen.

But Bree is certainly a player that would fit the bill. Despite being only 24 years old, he’s an experience Championship player coming off the back of a really strong season with Luton, and if the Baggies can tempt him to The Hawthorns then it will be another statement of intent from the club, who’ve already brought in John Swift this summer.