Bolton Wanderers are rivalling Preston North End for the signature of Fulham youngster Marlon Fossey, according to reports.

The 23-year-old full back enjoyed a brief stint in League One at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, on loan with Ian Evatt’s Bolton side. Despite his season being cut short due to an unfortunate knee injury, the club are keen to make this deal a permanent one.

However, it won’t be as easy, as Ryan Lowe’s Preston and a ‘handful’ of other second tier sides are all keeping close tabs on the young American prospect, according to The Bolton News.

Fossey has 12 months left on his deal at Craven Cottage and it appears the now Premier League side are willing to move on the youngster this summer.

Despite Bolton Wanderers having made a deal that they feel is acceptable, the report suggests that Marco Silva and his team won’t be rushed into a decision on Fossey’s future just yet.

This is not news Evatt will want to hear and it almost certainly opens the door for a potentially more lucrative bid from a team in the division above the Wanderers.

Why Bolton Wanderers may have an advantage…

A simple fact is Fossey has already experienced life at Bolton Wanderers and what it’s like playing under Evatt and his staff.

This means he will be aware of how valuable he would be considered in League One next season and he would be almost guaranteed good game time to aid his development.

Whilst Preston North End are prioritising a right sided wing-back, it’s unknown whether Fossey would cut it as a starter in the Championship, but should Lowe’s side table an offer, Fossey could find it hard to turn it down.

Lowe guided North End to a 13th place finish last time out, but things are certainly looking up with the former Plymouth Argyle boss at the helm, it may well come down to what Fossey considers most essential, better-quality football, or more game time.