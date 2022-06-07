Derby County assistant manager Liam Rosenior is on Blackpool’s managerial radar, says Alan Nixon.

Blackpool are without a manager following the surprise departure of Neil Critchley last week.

The former Liverpool coach left Bloomfield Road to reunite with Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa, after Gerrard’s former no.2 Michael Beale left to take on the QPR job.

Since, a number of names have been linked with the Blackpool opening, including former player and fan favourite Ian Evatt, who is currently in charge of Bolton Wanderers.

Other names to be linked include Cheltenham Town boss Michael Duff, who is set to speak with the Seasiders, and Stoke City no.2 Dean Holden.

But Nixon has revealed on his Patreon account that Rams assistant Rosenior is now under consideration too.

The former full-back has been coaching with Derby County since 2019, first working under Phillip Cocu and later becoming assistant manager to Wayne Rooney.

He’s a name held in high regards in coaching, with the 37-year-old being a UEFA A License coach.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has already revealed that Blackpool what an ‘up-and-coming’ manager who has a keen eye for developing younger players, as to continue the good work done by Critchley over the past few years.

Derby’s loss, Blackpool’s gain…

Derby County’s takeover is still pending as they prepare for League One. And with the bare bones of a squad, losing Rosenior would prove to be another blow for Rooney and his side, but their loss could be Blackpool’s gain.

Rosenior was in contention to take the Derby job before it was given to Rooney. He’s a coach with good experience now, and the right qualifications to take on a full managerial job, but it would still be a risk for Blackpool given his lack of experience as a first-team manager.

It’ll certainly be an attractive option for Rosenior but for now, he remains at Pride Park.