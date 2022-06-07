QPR defender Yoann Barbet has left the club after three years and over 100 appearances for the club.

The 29-year-old signed for QPR back in 2019 after being released by fellow London club Brentford.

Speculation about Barbet’s future dates back to April when West London Sport revealed that the reason Barbet wasn’t offered a new deal was due to a disagreement between the club’s board and then manager Mark Warburton.

However, the release of their retained list revealed that Barbet was in discussions with the club over a new deal, but it is now official that those discussions have amounted to a new deal.

Barbet clearly loved his time with the club and despite reports hinting a move back to France were a strong possibility he was evidently keen to remain in London.

However, an Instagram post from Barbet tells the story and he claims the ‘club and I couldn’t come to an agreement‘. He posted:

Looking ahead to the future…

Barbet was a huge part of QPR’s defence in the 2021/22 campaign and his shoes will need filling in this summer transfer window.

He made 41 Championship appearances and even chipped in with three goal contributions from his defensive duties as well.

The right recruitment here is key as a poor signing would leave QPR weaker at the back and in a window where improvement on an 11th placed finish is necessary, this cannot be allowed to happen.

It appears Barbet is edging closer to sealing a move to Ligue 1 side Bordeaux and it’ll be interesting to see how he adapts to France’s top tier next time round.