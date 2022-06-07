Hull City’s vice-chairman Tan Kesler says that the club have received ‘three offers from the Premier League’ for Keane Lewis-Potter.

Lewis-Potter has become one of the most in-demand names in the Championship after another standout season with Hull City.

He scored 12 goals and assisted three more last season, featuring in all of Hull City’s 46 league outings as they eventually claimed a 19th place finish.

Throughout the campaign though, Lewis-Potter has been linked with a Premier League move. The likes of Brentford and West Ham are seemingly the most keen, with Southampton in the running too.

And now, Kesler has revealed in a recent interview with HullLive that their star player has offers from the top flight. He said of his and Acun Ilicali’s takeover of the Humber club earlier in the season:

“When we bought a risky team, we believed that we could turn it into an opportunity. We are slowly starting to reap the fruits. For example, Lewis-Potter has three offers from the Premier League.”

Earlier in the year, ExWHUemployee revealed that Lewis-Potter was the Hammers’ main target ahead of the summer, whilst a report from 90min last month revealed that Brentford were ‘working hard’ on the potential signing of the Hull City man ahead of this summer.

Southampton meanwhile were linked throughout the 2021/22 campaign, with Bournemouth also being mentioned last month as well.

Not going easily…

Hull City look intent on keeping Lewis-Potter for at least another season. Ilicali has already tried to fend clubs off from the potential summer signing, saying that even a £30million offer wouldn’t be enough.

He’s certainly a player who the club can look to build a future around, but with his contract out in 2023, it makes the whole situation a little more difficult for the Tigers.

They’ll need to agree fresh terms soon in order to avoid the risk of losing him for free next summer. The likes of West Ham, Brentford and Southampton could decided to wait and and see how the situation unfolds, but losing Lewis-Potter for free would certainly prove to be a huge loss for Hull City.