Bournemouth, Everton and Leeds United are all keen on Blackburn Rovers’ Ben Brereton Diaz, but the face competition from overseas, says The Sun.

Brereton Diaz, 23, had a standout season in the Championship last time round. The Chilean international scored 22 goals in 37 league appearances for Blackburn who eventually finished in 8th.

The striker was set to be out of contract this month but the club have triggered a one-year extension to his deal, though they now look poised to offload the striker, and avoid the risk of losing him for free next summer.

A fresh report from The Sun has revealed that Bournemouth have joined the race to sign Brereton Diaz, with Everton and Leeds United making up the three most keen Premier League sides.

But none have yet to make a bid for Brereton Diaz and The Sun says that it could push the likes of Sevilla, Real Betis and Valencia ahead in the race to sign the striker this summer.

He has plenty of interest from in and around Europe, with the likes of Sevilla and Betis being able to offer European football to Brereton Diaz.

Blackburn in for a big payday?

How much Rovers can charge for a player with only one year left on his contract, and let’s not forget, a player who really struggled in the second half of last season, remains to be seen.

Despite Brereton Diaz’s struggles in 2022 however, he remains a player with great potential and one who’s shot to global fame in the past year or so.

His stock is high and the time is right for Blackburn to offload and look to invest the money back into the side. But not having a manager might make things slightly more difficult.

With so many teams interested though, Rovers will want to see a bidding war open up for Brereton Diaz, so they can get the best possible deal for the Chilean.