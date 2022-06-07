Sheffield Wednesday are exploring the potential signing of Mallik Wilks despite interest from Birmingham City and Middlesbrough, as reported by The Star.

Hull City took the option to extend Wilks’ contract for a further year ahead of this summer, but this may be to avoid the electric forward from leaving the club on a free transfer despite him losing his place in the team under Shota Arveladze.

BBC Humberside’s David Burns had suggested the 23-year-old had attracted the attention of Middlesbrough, while Football Insider previously reported that Lee Bowyer was looking at bringing him to Birmingham City.

The Peterborough Telegraph ruled Peterborough United out of the chase for the former Barnsley man despite rumoured interest from Grant McCann’s side.

Wilks is a product of Leeds United’s academy but never made a first-team appearance for the club, spending time on loan with Accrington Stanley, Grimsby Town and Doncaster Rovers before joining the Tykes permanently in 2019.

Only appearing 16 times for the Oakwell based club, Wilks initially joined the Tigers on loan before the move became concrete at the end of the 2019/20 season.

Is Wilks the missing piece to Wednesday’s promotion puzzle?

The flying winger was a crucial figure throughout the Tigers’ League One title winning campaign in 2021, scoring 22 goals and assisting nine times across the season and proving to be one of the most dangerous players in the third tier.

Since the arrival of the Arveladze, Wilks’ career on Humberside has stagnated, only appearing once since the appointment of the Georgian coach.

Wilks is a player who needs an opportunity to unleash the power and pace which became so deadly during the title-winning season at the MKM Stadium.

The Owls require reinforcement after missing in the play-offs to Sunderland, and the acquisition of Wilks could provide an attacking edge that they lacked last time out.