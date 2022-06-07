Newport County have announced the signing of midfielder Aaron Wildig on their official website.

Wildig joins the Exiles after rejecting a new deal at Morecambe which he revealed was due to family reasons, having spent seven years on the Lancashire coast.

The Hereford-born star began his career in Wales after rising through the academy ranks of Cardiff City and made his debut in 2009.

Loan spells with Hamilton Academical and Shrewsbury Town saw the Shrews acquire his services on a permanent deal in 2012.

The Wales youth international made 71 appearances for Salop scoring six times before moving to the Mazuma Stadium.

Initially joining the Shrimps on loan in 2015 after the Shrews were relegated to League Two, he moved to Morecambe permanently after his release by the Shropshire outfit.

After many years of battling at the wrong end of the fourth tier, in which Wildig was a shining light, he continued to be a crucial player when Derek Adams took the League by surprise by leading the Shrimps to promotion through the playoffs.

The acquisition of Wildig acts as the Exiles’ fourth signing of the summer after bringing in Will Evans, Sam Bowen and Chanka Zimba, who bring a youthful blend to the team.

Wildig brings knowledge of how to escape the League and will excite the fans with his creative skills in the final third, having scored 20 goals with 23 assists to his name in 204 appearances at that level.

County have already lost Courtney Baker-Richardson to Crewe Alexandra, and Dom Telford’s future seems uncertain after stalling on signing a new deal to stay at Rodney Parade.

Rowberry must act swiftly to replace the departing assets if the Exiles are to have any success next season, and the signing of Wildig is a step in the right direction to doing so.