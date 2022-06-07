According to Gloucestershire Live’s John Palmer, managerless Blackpool have been given permission by Cheltenham Town to speak to Michael Duff.

Blackpool have been without a head coach after Neil Critchley left Bloomfield Road to join Aston Villa as assistant to Steven Gerrard.

The Tangerines need to fill that position and it looks like they have set their sights on Cheltenham Town man Duff.

Duff man being pursued Blackpool

Cheltenham Town giving permission to Blackpool to make a move for Michael Duff shows the Seasiders’ intentions.

Duff has been in charge at Cheltenham since September 2018 and guided them to 15th in the table last season.

Belfast-born Duff’s time with the Robins has seen him take charge of 202 games, winning 85, drawing 54 and losing 63 of these games.

Blackpool jumping in and asking permission to speak to Duff means that they have gazumped Barnsley interest.

Palmer reported on Twitter over the weekend that the South Yorkshire side were looking to also speak to Duff on Monday.

Thoughts?

It looks like it’s a battle of the B’s as Blackpool hop in to speak to Michael Duff as Barnsley sat poised to do so.

In one respect, the Blackpool position has more kudos – the Tangerines having consolidated themselves as a Championship side over recent seasons.

Barnsley’s barnstorming campaign two seasons ago was something they couldn’t repeat last season. Their subsequent relegation could count against them.

However, whichever side is successful in landing Duff as their man in charge is getting a solid and dependable coach.

Despite struggling this season, Duff guided the Robins into League One the season before. That promotion campaign saw them go up as League Two champions.

An appointment could be just around the corner and happening sooner rather than later.