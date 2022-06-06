Huddersfield Town have confirmed the signing of Cheltenham Town captain Will Boyle, who has agreed a two-year deal after an outstanding season with the Robins.

The 26-year-old has been a key performer for the Gloucestershire side, making 31 league appearances last season and successfully making the step up to third-tier football.

Boyle will join Huddersfield Town on a free transfer at the start of July, turning down a contract renewal from the Robins after helping the side to maintain League One status for the upcoming season.

Boyle was a product of Huddersfield Town’s youth system but never quite made the cut originally, signing for Cheltenham Town in 2017 after playing for the Terriers at youth level.

The 26-year-old has initially agreed a two-year deal that will see his contract end in the summer of 2024, with Huddersfield Town having the option of extending his contract by another year.

Regarding the acquisition of Boyle, the Terriers Head of Football Operations Leigh Bromby stated:

‘I’m delighted that we will welcome Will back to Huddersfield Town . As a player and a person, he ticks many of the boxes we look for in a player.’

After just missing out on promotion to the Premier League, losing to Nottingham Forest in the play-off final. Boyle is the Terriers first confirmed signing this summer.

What can Boyle bring to Huddersfield Town?

Terriers boss Carlos Corberan has slowly built a reputation of signing players from the lower leagues such as Sorba Thomas, who has gone on to become a crucial member of the Terriers’ squad.

Having appeared in 196 matches for Cheltenham Town, Boyle has learned his craft and developed his game at a competitive level of football to possibly give him the opportunity to make the jump up to the Championship.

The leadership qualities of the 26-year-old will surely be useful to the Terriers, joining the likes of Jordan Rhodes and Matty Pearson as another authoritative figure who can help nurture the talents of younger players.

Boyle is also a threat going forward, scoring 10 goals in his previous two seasons, which will surely be another string to the bow of a Huddersfield Town side who could potentially be aiming for a play-off spot next season.