Stoke City have appointed Simon King as their new chief commercial officer, recruiting him from Championship rivals West Brom.

Stoke City will be hoping that they can exact some change this summer to help them mount a serious push for promotion back to the Premier League next season.

The Potters will be hoping some fresh faces in the playing squad can help push them on, but it has now been confirmed a new figure has arrived in an off-pitch role.

As announced on the club’s official website on Monday afternoon, Stoke City have named Simon King as their new chief commercial officer.

King arrives from Championship rivals West Brom, who confirmed he would be moving on from The Hawthorns at the end of May.

The club’s statement confirming King’s arrival details that he will be working closely with John Coates and Richard Smith as he looks to develop the Potters’ commercial activities, supporter growth and more.

Time to kick on…

While King will be looking to make an impact off the pitch, it’s time for Stoke City to start making some strides on it too.

The Potters have been languishing around the lower echelons of mid-table since their drop into the Championship.

It will be hoped a fruitful summer can start to get them back on the right tracks, but there is plenty of work for Michael O’Neill and co to do to get up to the standard required to make a serious push towards the top end of the division.