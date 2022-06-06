Nottingham Forest are interested in RB Salzburg’s Swiss hotshot Noah Okafor, a report from Nau.ch has claimed.

Nottingham Forest will be preparing for life in the Premier League this summer, with some new additions surely in Steve Cooper’s sights.

The rumour mill is well and truly spinning as the start of the transfer window nears, and the latest player linked with a move to the City Ground is RB Salzburg forward Okafor.

Nau.ch have claimed the 22-year-old has emerged on Nottingham Forest’s transfer radar after a thoroughly impressive season with RB Salzburg in Austria.

Okafor managed 14 goals and 10 assists in 32 outings across all competitions, mainly featuring through the middle as a centre forward but also out on the left-hand side on occasion.

One to watch…

Okafor certainly looks as though he’s a forward for fans to have their eyes on moving forward.

He looks to be on the right path towards the top of the game, with a whole host of current stars making a name for themselves under Red Bulls’ name with either Leipzig or Salzburg in recent years.

Okafor is making good on his chance to star too, netting 24 times and laying on 16 assists in 74 games for the club since arriving from FC Basel, where he enjoyed a fruitful youth career and made his breakthrough into first-team football.

The striker becomes the latest forward linked with a move to Nottingham Forest ahead of the summer transfer window.

Cooper could do with adding another option to his attack. Lewis Grabban is out of contract this summer and Keinan Davis’ loan will be coming to an end, so the attacking department could need some bolstering over the coming weeks and months.