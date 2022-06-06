Birmingham City have no interest in selling emerging starlet George Hall despite growing Premier League interest, Birmingham Live has reported.

Birmingham City’s youth academy has produced some top talents in recent years, with Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude Bellingham the headline product of the Blues’ academy.

Another to catch the eye has been 17-year-old Hall, who has already been linked with the likes of Leeds United and Newcastle United after impressive performances for the Championship club’s U23s and U18s.

Now, amid the interest from elsewhere, Birmingham Live has revealed the Blues’ firm stance over his future.

Birmingham City are said to have no interest in cashing in on Hall ahead of the summer transfer window, viewing him as a player who could be handed more first-team opportunities in the 2022/23 campaign.

The latest to break into the senior side?

Versatile youngster Hall mainly operates as an attacking midfielder, though he can play out on the right or left-hand side as well as in a central midfield role.

The Birmingham City talent already has two Championship appearances to his name and is already firmly on Lee Bowyer’s radar.

Jordan James and Nico Gordon have both become first-team regulars under Bowyer’s management, and Hall will be hoping he can follow in their footsteps and break into the senior side over the summer ahead of the new season.

He certainly seems to be an exciting one for the future and having attracted interest from the likes of Leeds United and Newcastle United, Birmingham City starlet Hall looks as though he will be one to watch in the years to come.