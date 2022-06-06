Ipswich Town goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky still appears to be on the radar of Aberdeen, as detailed in a report by the Daily Record.

Ipswich Town only signed the stopper last year but he has struggled to make an impact at Portman Road.

Hladky, 31, was first linked with a move up to Pittodrie Stadium in April by the Daily Record.

The story has since gone quiet but the same source now claim the Dons want a loan move.

Ipswich Town move hasn’t worked out

Ipswich Town signed the former Czech Republic youth international last summer to provide more competition for their goalkeeping department and he penned a three-year deal with the East Anglian outfit.

He made 14 appearances in all competitions last season, 12 of which came in the league, but lost his place between the sticks to Christian Walton.

His links to Aberdeen make sense as he was their boss Jim Goodwin’s first choice at St Mirren.

Hladksy moved over to Scotland in 2019 after stints in his native country at FC Zbrojovka Brno and Slovan Liberec in the Czech First League and he was a hit during his time with the Buddies.

Salford City came calling and he spent 12 months in League Two before landing his move to Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys are preparing for Kieran McKenna’s first full season in charge and have already delved into the transfer market to sign versatile midfielder Dom Ball from QPR and striker Freddie Ladapo from Rotherham United.