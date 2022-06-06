Released Charlton Athletic man Chris Gunter says he isn’t focused on finding a new club yet.

Charlton Athletic have made the decision to cut ties with the right-back this summer.

Gunter, 32, sees his contract officially expire at the end of the month and will have to weigh up his options as a free agent.

His focus has been on his international duty with Wales and he was on the bench at the Cardiff City Stadium yesterday as Rob Page’s men booked their place at the World Cup this winter.

Speaking before their games against Poland and Ukraine, he spoke about his future and said, as per a report by Berkshire Live:

“The season has only just finished and I knew these games were here. Talks and conversations (with potential new clubs) happen after these games, definitely not before or during.

“Let’s focus on a huge month for Wales, hopefully have a bit of holiday and then start again.”

Charlton Athletic have let him go

Charlton Athletic announced on their retained list last month that Gunter was leaving the club for nothing along with Conor Washington, Adam Matthews, Ben Watson, Pape Souare and Stephen Henderson.

The Addicks swooped to sign the experienced full-back back in 2020 following their relegation to League One under former boss Lee Bowyer and he made 36 appearances in all competitions during his first year in South London.

He then played 22 games altogether last term, 18 of which came in the league.

Prior to his move to The Valley, he previously had spells at Cardiff City, Tottenham Hotspur, Nottingham Forest and Reading.

Gunter now has a big decision to make on where to go next but doesn’t appear to be rushing into a decision at the moment.

He needs to find somewhere he will get game time though as he looks to get into Wales’ squad for Qatar.