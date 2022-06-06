Huddersfield Town target Jesse Debrah has had the one-year option in his FC Halifax Town contract exercised, as announced by the non-league side.

Huddersfield Town have identified the centre-back as a potential summer addition.

Debrah, 21, now sees his current deal at The Shay expire in June 2023.

He has been with the Yorkshire club since last August and has been a hit in the National League over the past year.

Huddersfield Town keen?

Huddersfield Town are dusting themselves down after their play-off final defeat against Nottingham Forest and have an important summer ahead as they look to go again next season.

Debrah could be seen as a useful long-term option by the Terriers and he already has experience under his belt despite his young age.

He rose up through the academy at Millwall and was a regular for the Championship side at various youth levels.

The Londoner never made a senior appearance for the Lions though and was loaned out to Billericay Town and Dulwich Hamlet in the National League South to get some game time under his belt.

He was then released by Gary Rowett’s side last year and was forced to hunt for a new club on a free transfer.

FC Halifax Town took a gamble on him under former boss Pete Wild and he helped them reach the play-offs in this past campaign.

However, they lost to Chesterfield and despite tying him down to new 12-month terms, they could still face a battle to keep Debrah amid interest from the Football League.