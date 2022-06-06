Hull City’s vice-chairman Tan Kesler says that the club are trying to convince Keane Lewis-Potter to stay at the club beyond this summer, amid growing Premier League interest.

Lewis-Potter has become the target of a number of Premier League clubs after another impressive season with Hull City.

The 21-year-old made a name for himself during Hull City’s promotion-winning 2020/21 campaign in League One and continued his form into the last Championship season, scoring 12 and assisting three in 46 league outings.

Heading into this summer, the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham, Southampton and Brentford have all been mentioned as potential destinations for Lewis-Potter this summer, but Hull City chairman Acun Ilicali remains reluctant to sell him.

And speaking to Futbol Arena (via HullLive), Tigers vice-chairman said of Lewis-Potter’s situation:

“We are doing our best right now to keep him. Our President, Acun Ilicali, is particularly interested in this issue. I support him as much as I can.

“We are trying to satisfy Lewis-Potter both financially and trying to build the team around him in terms of the project.”

Perhaps the club most interested in Lewis-Potter is Brentford. Reports last month said that the Bees were working hard on a potential deal, but Hull won’t let him go easily.

Statement of intent…

Hull City now look to have some money behind them. They can go out and spend this summer but keeping Lewis-Potter at the club might be the biggest statement of intent that the club can make.

He shone last season, adapting to the Championship as the season went on and asserting himself as one of the best youngsters in the Football League.

It’s no surprise to see this amount of Premier League interest in him, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Hull City try and break the bank to keep him on board for years to come.

He’s under contract until the summer of 2023 and so Hull City will need to get something in place this summer to avoid the risk of losing him for free next summer.