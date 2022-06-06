Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver has confirmed defender Nathan Sheron is closing in on a permanent move to an unnamed National League club.

Harrogate Town confirmed their retained list nearly a month ago now, confirming that Sheron had been placed on the transfer list alongside Aaron Martin as Weaver bids to freshen up his ranks this summer.

The decision comes 12 months after he joined on a free transfer from Fleetwood Town, playing 36 times across all competitions since then.

Now, speaking with the Harrogate Advertiser, Weaver has provided an update on Sheron’s summer transfer fate.

The Harrogate Town boss confirmed that the 24-year-old defender is closing in on a move to an unnamed National League club. Weaver also spoke of Sheron’s desire to play regular first-team football, saying:

“Nathan Sheron is close to sealing a move to a National League club.