Harrogate Town’s Nathan Sheron closing in on National League transfer
Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver has confirmed defender Nathan Sheron is closing in on a permanent move to an unnamed National League club.
Harrogate Town confirmed their retained list nearly a month ago now, confirming that Sheron had been placed on the transfer list alongside Aaron Martin as Weaver bids to freshen up his ranks this summer.
The decision comes 12 months after he joined on a free transfer from Fleetwood Town, playing 36 times across all competitions since then.
Now, speaking with the Harrogate Advertiser, Weaver has provided an update on Sheron’s summer transfer fate.
The Harrogate Town boss confirmed that the 24-year-old defender is closing in on a move to an unnamed National League club. Weaver also spoke of Sheron’s desire to play regular first-team football, saying:
“Nathan Sheron is close to sealing a move to a National League club.
“Shez desperately wants to start games and I told him that I couldn’t see him doing that here. I never wanted to hang about as a player when I was told I wasn’t in the manager’s plans and he is similar in that mindset.”
A fresh start awaits…
No time has been wasted in Sheron’s bid to find more regular game time elsewhere, and it seems as though an impending move will be best for all parties.
As Weaver said, the Whiston-born defender is determined to play more first-team football and it will do neither party any good if he was to stay sat on the bench with the Sulphurites.
The tough-tackling defender, who can play anywhere across the backline or in defensive midfield, will be determined that he can kick on at his next club with more minutes on the pitch in his sights.
He still has a year remaining on his contract with Harrogate Town, but a new start awaits Sheron ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.