Grimsby Town ace John McAtee says he is ‘so proud’ after their promotion to the Football League.

Grimsby Town are back in League Two after their play-off final win over Solihull Moors.

The Mariners won 2-1 thanks at the London Stadium thanks to goals from McAtee and Jordan Maguire-Drew.

Their first goal scorer took to Twitter after the game to send the following message to supporters (see tweet below):

I’m so proud off everyone involved this season! Promotion was the aim from the start and to achieve that when everything was against us shows how special this club is! @officialgtfc UTFM get in there🤍🤍 — John McAtee (@johnmcatee161) June 5, 2022

Grimsby Town are back

Grimsby Town have managed to secure promotion back from the National League at the first time of asking which is no mean feat from that division.

The likes of Wrexham, Chesterfield and Notts County have been stuck down there for numerous years.

McAtee made the move to Blundell Park in June last year from rivals Scunthorpe United and has become a real fans’ favourite with Paul Hurst’s side.

He has made 38 appearances for the Mariners in all competitions since his switch and has chipped in with an impressive 15 goals.

The Salford-born man rose up through the academy at Shrewsbury Town and went on to play twice for their first-team as a youngster.

He was loaned out to Halesowen Town, AFC Telford United, Ashton United and Curzon Ashton in non-league to get some experience under his belt.

McAtee then spent two years at Scunthorpe United before joining Grimsby Town and has found a home with the North Lincolnshire outfit.

Hurst’s side have a big summer ahead now as they prepare for life back in the Football League and will be looking to bolster their ranks.