Fleetwood Town youngster Carl Johnston has renewed his contract with the club, extending his stay at Highbury Stadium until June 2025 with the option of a further year.

The 20-year-old has been an ever-present member of the squad since last season, appearing in 17 league matches to help the Cods avoid relegation to League Two.

After gaining some much-needed experience at non-league side Farsley Celtic, where he made 15 appearances, Johnston returned to the Lancashire side and instantly proved himself to be a reliable back-up in a relatively small squad.

As well as making a plethora of appearances at club level, the Belfast-born ace has represented his country on the international stage. Johnston currently has six caps for Northern Ireland U21s and has also gained experience with the U19s and U17s.

Regarding the renewal of his contract, Johnston stated:

‘I’m glad to get this deal over the line; I’ve enjoyed my time at Fleetwood Town so far since coming in as a young lad in the U18s and now just want to look forward and get going once again’.

Johnston is not the only youngster that impressed for the Cods last season. Players such as striker Cian Hayes and Harvey Macadam played integral roles in the latter half of Fleetwood Town’s underwhelming campaign which saw them just survive relegation.

What’s next for Johnston?

After making a handful of appearances under strenuous conditions last term, Johnston impressed with his superb passing ability and stamina that was much needed in a small squad with a number of injuries.

The 20-year-old didn’t look out of his depth at all, performing well when deployed either on the right-hand side or in central midfield.

With the appointment of former Celtic star Scott Brown as the new head coach, Johnston could possibly see this opportunity as a fresh start and a chance to really cement a place in the first team.

However, with the current lack of players in the squad especially in midfield, Brown may opt to bring in a number of new faces which could cause Johnston to go back on loan to ply this trade elsewhere next season.