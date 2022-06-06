Hartlepool United have identified Rangers winger Josh McPake as a summer transfer target, The Northern Echo has reported.

Hartlepool United will be looking to kick on with their summer recruitment plans after finally naming a new manager in the form of Paul Hartley last week.

He comes in as Graeme Lee’s successor and will be aiming to lift the Pools up the League Two table in the 2021/22 campaign.

Now, it has been claimed that Rangers forward McPake has been identified as a player who could help him do just that.

The Northern Echo states that Hartlepool United have declared their interest in signing the 20-year-old, who has already spent time on loan in the Football League with Harrogate Town, Morecambe and Tranmere Rovers.

The Pools aren’t the only sides credited with interest in McPake though.

Stockport County, Crewe Alexandra and Crawley Town were all mentioned as potential suitors last month (Daily Record, live transfer blog, 29.05.22, 08.53), while Carlisle United were also linked at the end of last week.

Bidding to kick on…

Versatile McPake is among the promising talents currently on the books at Rangers, and his first EFL loan stint with Harrogate Town saw him put his talents on display.

However, following spells with Morecambe and Tranmere Rovers haven’t seen the Coatbridge-born talent kick on unfortunately. McPake failed to make a telling impact in seven games with the Shrimps and he only scored once in 14 outings for Micky Mellons’s side.

It will be hoped that the 2022/23 campaign can see him kick on and maximise his potential.

He certainly appears to have plenty of options available to him, with Hartlepool United the latest to make their interest known.