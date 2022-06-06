Barnsley remain without a manager as they head into League One, but the club look to be closing in on finding their next boss.

Both Markus Schopp and Poya Asbaghi took the reigns last season. Both would eventually depart and after a season of turmoil, the Tykes were relegated into League One.

The club has taken their time in finding their next manager and the search goes on. But Yorkshire Post revealed last week that the club has a shortlist of five potential new managers, with Burton Albion’s Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Cheltenham Town’s Michael Duff being two of them.

Yorkshire Post also revealed that Manchester United coach Eric Ramsay is being considered.

But one name on that list now has interest from elsewhere, with talKSPORT reporter Alex Crook revealing that Duff is on Blackpool’s managerial radar:

Michael Duff and Dean Holden two of the names being considered by Blackpool to fill their vacant managerial post. Are looking for an up-and-coming manager with a record of developing young players in the Critchley-ilk #UTMP — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙🇺🇦 (@alex_crook) June 5, 2022

Elsewhere, Tykes chief Khaled El-Ahmad also revealed that he’s reached out to Neil Warnock over the vacant managerial position, telling Barnsley Chronicle:

“I reached out to Neil and I will be speaking to him again. We haven’t got that far with him. There could be more names added to the final list.”

Lastly, last season’s three promoted sides in the Championship, Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest, are said to be weighing up summer moves for Callum Styles.

The Barnsley man featured for Hungary in their 1-0 win over England on Saturday night, and it looks like he could be leaving Oakwell this summer and potentially sealing a top flight move.

Barnsley have a lot on their plate ahead of their return to League One. They need a manager who can steady the ship and get the club back on a positive track, and as well as that, there looks set to be some player departures too.