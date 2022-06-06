Millwall’s departing defender Alex Pearce is set to complete a move to AFC Wimbledon, the South London Press has reported.

Millwall confirmed last month that experienced centre-back Pearce would be among the defenders leaving The Den this summer.

The ex-Reading and Derby County man sees his contract expire at the end of this month, freeing him to join a new club as a free agent.

And now, as per a report from the South London Press, it hasn’t taken the 33-year-old long to land a deal with a new team.

It is said that AFC Wimbledon are set to sign Pearce on a free transfer. He will become the first signing of manager Johnnie Jackson, who was appointed as the Dons’ new boss shortly after his departure from League One side Charlton Athletic.

Plenty of pedigree…

AFC Wimbledon will be hoping Jackson can make his mark on the squad at Plough Lane this summer, and a free transfer move for Pearce makes for a promising start to recruitment.

The Oxford-born centre-back has spent the vast majority of his career playing in the Championship, notching up a huge 337 appearances in the division. He has also played in the Premier League too, notching up 19 appearances in England’s top tier.

The Dons will be getting a player with plenty of pedigree in the form of Pearce.

Although he fell down the pecking order at Millwall over the 2021/22 campaign, he still notched up 81 appearances for the clu. He first joined on an initial loan deal from Derby County in January 2019 before making the move permanent in June the same year.

Now, he heads for pastures new, with an AFC Wimbledon move on the cards.