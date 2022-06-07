Former Sunderland player and owner Niall Quinn has ruled himself out of a return to the club this summer.

Quinn joined Sunderland as a player at the back end of his career and made a huge name for himself on Wearside. His passion for the club and deadly partnership with Kevin Phillips is an era many Sunderland fans remember fondly to this day.

After retiring from football in 2002, the club remained in his heart, and in 2006 he bought a controlling stake in Sunderland and as their chairman he led them to promotion in his first year in charge.

With Roy Keane leading the dressing room things looked up and the Black Cats’ downfall really began when Quinn sold his majority to Ellis Short.

Now, speaking to Sunderland Echo on the potential of a return, Quinn said:

“There are far better people around to bring the club to the next stage than me. It is going to be really interesting watching it this year from afar.

“But you get the feeling it is going to be exciting. The negative stuff that has been in the background over the years that might just erode away now and hopefully we can talk about the future.”

Looking ahead…

Looking forward to the 2022/23 campaign, Sunderland are preparing for their first year back in the Championship following their promotion since 2017/18 and the Wearsiders are determined to make this one a lot more successful.

With current rumours of a takeover which would see two thirds of the Madrox consortium leave the club, there really could be light at the end of the tunnel for Sunderland supporters. It’s unknown who could be buying these shares, but we now know a Quinn return is sadly not a possibility.

Quinn may not be directly involved, but there’s no doubt he’ll be watching and supporting from a distance, hoping the team he made more than 200 appearances for return to the top flight sooner rather than later.