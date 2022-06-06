Stoke City have identified Bristol City centre-back Tomas Kalas as a potential summer transfer target, it has been claimed.

Stoke City will be determined to finally make a serious push for the play-offs next season after yet another underwhelming season of Championship football.

However, Michael O’Neill will need to bring in some fresh faces if he wants his Potters to be challenging the league’s best.

And now, it has been claimed that one target identified by the club is Bristol City man Kalas.

The Daily Mail (via Bristol Live) has said that Stoke City are monitoring the Czech defender’s situation at Ashton Gate as he enters the final 12 months of his contract with the Robins.

It is added in Bristol Live’s report that no discussions have taken place between Kalas and Bristol City over extending his contract with the club, though he has said he would prefer to stay in the area.

Kalas’ situation…

Kalas has been a firm favourite at Ashton Gate for some time now, joining permanently from Chelsea after a strong loan spell with the club.

He has played 146 times for Bristol City across all competitions and has long been one of their better defenders. However, with his contract expiring at the end of next season, the opportunity could be there for the Robins to cash in this summer rather than risk losing him for nothing in a year’s time.

Kalas has shown an interest in staying in the West Country though, but with Stoke City said to be keeping tabs on him, it remains to be seen how the situation develops this summer.