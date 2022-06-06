Fulham have been linked with a number of new signings ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Fulham stormed towards the Championship title last season. They finished two points ahead of Bournemouth and eight ahead of Huddersfield Town in 3rd, and now Marco Silva’s side look set to be busy this summer.

Reports have linked the Londoners with a host of potential new signings, with the latest being Alex Moreno.

The Real Betis full-back is said to be on Fulham’s radar with reports coming out of Spain (via Sport Witness) backing Silva’s side to make a €15million move in the coming weeks.

Elsewhere, Fulham were said to have scouts at the England v Hungary game over the weekend.

One report says Fulham were looking at Fenerbahce full-back Attila Szalai, whilst other reports credited them with an interest in Barnsley’s Callum Styles – both of whom featured for Hungary on Saturday.

But whilst several players are said to be on Fulham’s radar, one player who looks as though he could be making his exit from the club this summer is Marlon Fossey.

The youngster impressed on loan at Bolton Wanderers in the second half of last season and reports say that the Trotters have joined three unnamed Championship sides in pursuit of the full-back.

There looks to be a lot going on at Fulham at the moment. Silva has plenty of work to do this summer to give his side a chance of survival next season, and some of the names being linked with a move to Craven Cottage should give fans optimism ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.