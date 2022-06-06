Nottingham Forest have been credited with interest in SK Dnipro striker Artem Dovbyk in a report from the Sunday People (as cited by Nottinghamshire Live).

Nottingham Forest’s promotion to the Premier League has seen the club already linked with a host of players, and with the summer transfer window not even underway yet, expect speculation to continue across the next few months.

A fresh report from the Sunday People has said that SK Dnipro striker and Ukrainian international Dovbyk has emerged on Nottingham Forest’s radar.

It is claimed the 24-year-old striker is being looked at as a possible recruit at the City Ground, with a £10m fee mooted.

Representatives were reportedly set to be in attendance at Ukraine’s World Cup play-off with Wales on Wednesday, in which Rob Page’s side emerged victorious to beat Dovbyk’s side to a place in Qatar later this year.

More on Dovbyk…

While it remains to be seen if Forest’s reported interest in Dovbyk, it’s safe to say he could be an intriguing target for Steve Cooper’s side.

The striker has spent time playing in Ukraine, Denmark and Moldova in his career so far, but it’s with SK Dnipro where he has hit the best form of his career to date.

Dovbyk was prolific for FC Midtjylland’s reserves but has now scored 24 goals and laid on six assists in 45 games for SK Dnipro. He has managed 14 goals and five assists in 17 Premier Liga games in the 2021/22 campaign.

He also has three international goals to his name in eight appearances for Ukraine since making his debut in March 2021.