Blackpool are on the lookout for a new manager following Neil Critchley’s surprise move to Aston Villa.

Since, a couple of names have been linked with the vacancy, including Stoke City assistant Dean Holden and Cheltenham Town boss Michael Duff.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook linked the two names above with a move to Bloomfield Road, whilst saying that the club are on the lookout for an ‘up-and-coming’ manager with a ‘record of developing young player’.

Michael Duff and Dean Holden two of the names being considered by Blackpool to fill their vacant managerial post. Are looking for an up-and-coming manager with a record of developing young players in the Critchley-ilk #UTMP — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙🇺🇦 (@alex_crook) June 5, 2022

Here we look at three managers who could be the perfect fit for Blackpool this summer…

Liam Manning

Manning guided MK Dons to an impressive 3rd place finish in League One last season. His side crashed out of the play-off semi-finals to Wycombe Wanderers and soon after, Manning was being strongly linked with a move to QPR.

He wouldn’t land the job in the end, and he looks set to stay at MK Dons. But the Blackpool opening could be the perfect next step for Manning, who has both a track record of working with younger player given his previous experience in the West Ham set up, and he’s an up and coming boss on the back of an impressive season in League One.

Karl Robinson

Robinson was also linked with the QPR job before Michael Beale landed the position – Robinson was also linked with the Hibernian job before Lee Johnson took charge.

He’s a bit more experienced than Manning, and he has a really good knack for developing younger players.

Oxford United have produced some really talented players in recent seasons who’ve gone on to bigger clubs, including Rob Dickie and Rob Atkinson who are playing for QPR and Bristol City respectively.

And Robinson also enjoyed strong showing in League One last season, finishing in 8th.

Ian Evatt

The Bolton Wanderers boss and former Blackpool favourite has already been linked with the Bloomfield Road vacancy.

It’s easy to see why – he’s done a fine job with Bolton, getting them promoted from League Two and guiding them to an impressive 9th place finish in League One last season, all whilst bringing about some really talented youngsters in the likes of Dapo Afolayan and Fulham loanee Marlon Fossey.

His managerial record and Blackpool links could make him the perfect man to replace Critchley.