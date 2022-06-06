Wolverhampton Wanderers have joined Fulham in the race to sign Braga midfielder Almoatasembellah Al-Musrati.

Recent reports from Portuguese outlet Record state that Bruno Lage’s side are chasing the signature of the Portuguese top flight defensive midfielder.

Reports (via Sport Witness) earlier this month suggested Fulham were on the hunt to secure this deal as they look to return to the top flight with a bang.

The 26-year-old Al-Musrati has played extensively throughout the 2021/22 campaign in both Portugal’s top flight and his side’s Europa League campaign.

In his 40 appearances in these two competitions, he has four goal contributions and has certainly caught the eye of some Premier League suitors.

But Marco Silva’s side have a history of poor spending and recruitment in bids to survive the drop in the Premier League having spent around £100million back in 2018 and still suffering relegation.

The hierarchy must now learn from those mistakes and a signing like Al-Musrati would be a huge coup for the London based club.

Wolves competition…

Fulham are now competing with a fellow Premier League outlet in Wolves, and their track record for signing players from Portugal may worry some Fulham fans.

Wolves have a huge history of signing players born in Portugal or from the top flight in Portugal.

Other reports also suggest Lage is looking at signing David Carmo, a 22-year-old central defender from Braga.

Regardless of whether Wolves pull off the signing of Al-Musrati, it appears Fulham are looking at signings which seem a lot more sensible than that expensive summer of 2018, and this could be a very successful summer for Silva’s squad.

But nobody has signed yet, and so all these rumours are just speculation for the time being.