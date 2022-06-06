Hartlepool United have confirmed veteran Gary Liddle will not be signing a new contract with the club and will be leaving this summer.

Hartlepool United brought Liddle back to the club for a second permanent spell in the summer of 2020.

The Middlesbrough-born ace’s first stint started back in 2006 and lasted until 2012, departing for Notts County. Over seven years passed before Liddle came back on loan in December 2019 and the move was made permanent in August 2020.

Since then, Liddle has taken his Hartlepool United appearance total to a massive 357.

However, with his deal expiring this summer, it has now been confirmed that the 35-year-old’s stay at Victoria Park will not be extended further and he will be heading for pastures new.

The Pools made the announcement on Monday morning on their official club website. He will now become a free agent when his deal expires at the end of the month, freeing him to talk with other clubs.

A new start under Hartley

The aptly-named Paul Hartley has been named as new Hartlepool United boss following the sacking of Graeme Lee, and it will be hoped that after an extensive pursuit of a new boss, the Pools can kick on with their summer plans.

Hartley is a promotion specialist and he arrives at a club with lofty ambitions.

It will be hoped that a fruitful summer transfer window can help him build a squad ready to push towards the upper echelons of League Two.

However, as confirmed today, it will be a squad without the vastly experienced Liddle.