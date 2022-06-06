Burnley striker Wout Weghorst attracting interest from other English clubs
Burnley striker Wout Weghorst says he has interest from other clubs in England.
Burnley are preparing for life in the Championship next season and it appears their January signing will be heading out the exit door this summer.
Weghorst, 29, is currently away on international duty with Holland.
His move to Turf Moor hasn’t worked out but he is under contract until June 2025.
He has said, as per the Burnley Express (originally from Voetbal):
“We have clearly agreed in advance that I will not play in the Championship. The club would like to keep me and will do everything they can to return to the Premier League as soon as possible.”
He added:
“You shouldn’t believe everything the media says. There is interest from Germany, England, and Turkey.”
What next for the Burnley man?
Burnley swooped to sign the attacker to bolster their options up top under former boss Sean Dyche.
However, he struggled to get up to speed with life in the Premier League and only managed to find the net twice in 20 games for the Lancashire outfit.
Weghorst had previously been a hit in the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg and fired 70 goals in 144 games there.
Prior to his move to Germany in 2018, he had three prolific spells in Holland with FC Emmen, Heracles and AZ Alkmaar.
His career is at a bit of a crossroads right now with him suggesting his time at Turf Moor may be coming to an end already after their relegation to the second tier.
Other sides in England are apparently interested though and could potentially offer him an escape route over the next couple of months.
Burnley are in the hunt for a new boss to permanently replace Dyche and have a big decision on what direction they want to take as a club now.