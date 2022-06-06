Burnley striker Wout Weghorst says he has interest from other clubs in England.

Burnley are preparing for life in the Championship next season and it appears their January signing will be heading out the exit door this summer.

Weghorst, 29, is currently away on international duty with Holland.

His move to Turf Moor hasn’t worked out but he is under contract until June 2025.

He has said, as per the Burnley Express (originally from Voetbal):