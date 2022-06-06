Stockport County boss Dave Challinor says promotion to the Football League is ‘just the start of things to come’ for his side and that they will be looking to gain promotion again as quick as they can.

Stockport County’s manager has been named as the National League Manager of the Season.

The Hatters won the league title ahead of 2nd place Wrexham and will be joined by Grimsby Town in League Two.

Striker Paddy Madden and defender Ashley Palmer have also both been awarded a place in the Team of the Season after their impressive campaigns.

🤩 After guiding County back into the Football League, Dave Challinor has been named the National League Manager of the Year for 2021/22. Ash Palmer and Paddy Madden have also been named in the National League Team of the Season. Click below for more 👇https://t.co/V9qraHArTq — Stockport County (C) (@StockportCounty) June 5, 2022

Challinor has said, as per the official National League website:

“It’s a big step into the EFL but this is just the start of things to come because the owner’s ambition is unlimited. I wouldn’t have come here if I didn’t think we could be successful.

“The aim will be to be competitive in League Two and try and get out of that league as quick as possible.”

Big summer ahead for Stockport County

Everyone associated with Stockport County will still be celebrating their promotion but attention need to swiftly switch to next season now.

The Hatters will be looking to bolster their ranks to ensure that they can go for back-to-back promotions.

Challinor’s decision to drop down a division from Hartlepool United in November has paid off massively and he will be coming up against his former employers next term.

His brief taste of football in the fourth tier will stand him in good stead for life in that league with Stockport County and they aren’t just there to make up the numbers.

They have been linked with a few eye-catching players so far this summer, including Notts County striker Kyle Wootton, prolific Morecambe forward Cole Stockton and soon-to-be free agent defender Will Boyle.