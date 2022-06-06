Sunderland are returning to the Championship and already, there’s a few transfer rumours for Wearsiders to get excited about.

Alex Neil guided Sunderland to promotion via the League One play-off final last month. His side beat Wycombe Wanderers in the final and after four arduous seasons in the third tier, they’re back in the second tier.

Ahead of their return to Championship football, Sunderland have been linked with a handful of players, one being Dion Sanderson.

The 22-year-old spent time on loan at the Stadium of Light during the 2020/21 season. He featured 26 times in the league that year and became a favourite among Sunderland fans, and a report from the Daily Mail last week revealed that the Black Cats and Sheffield United are targeting the Wolves man.

Elsewhere, Sunderland have been backed to sign another former loanee in Nathan Broadhead, who scored 10 goals in 22 League One appearances for Sunderland on loan from Everton last season.

The Black Cats are said to have a strong chance of signing Broadhead this summer but they could yet face competition from Wigan Athletic, who are also said to be keen.

And one more player being linked with Sunderland is goalkeeper John Ruddy, who’s available following his Wolves release (Mirror, 05.06.21, via The Boot Room).

Lastly, Sunderland look to have hired a new senior scout in Matthew Barratt, who confirmed the move on social media.

It appears Sunderland are making moves to bolster their scouting department following promotion.#SAFC pic.twitter.com/M9ZKkzxPrU — James Copley (@JamesCopley_) June 2, 2022

Sunderland can finally look forward to Championship football next season and in Neil, they have a manager who is tried and tested at this level.

There’s plenty of work to be done before Sunderland can really compete in the second tier, but it looks like the Black Cats are gearing up for a busy summer.