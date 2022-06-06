Charlton Athletic have announced that they are yet to make a final decision regarding their managerial vacancy, as per their official club website.

Charlton Athletic have been in the hunt for Johnnie Jackson’s replacement for over a month now.

Swindon Town boss Ben Garner is reported to have agreed a two-year contract to take over at The Valley, as reported by London News Online yesterday.

However, the club’s statement seems to suggest this is not the case at this moment in time.

Charlton Athletic managerial latest

Charlton Athletic need to get their new boss in place as soon as possible to give him time to prepare for the new season and put his own stamp on the squad.

It is expected to be a busy summer for the London club following a disappointing past campaign.

They finished 13th in League One and decided to sack Nigel Adkins in November after a poor start. Jackson came in and steadied the ship but was given the chop last month in a surprise move.

Garner seems the most likely to take the hot seat for next term but the time it is taking for him to be announced is a slight concern/

The former Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion coach has been in charge at Swindon Town for the past 12 months having previously managed Bristol Rovers.

He guided the Robins to the League Two play-offs in this past campaign but they were defeated by eventual winners Port Vale over two legs.