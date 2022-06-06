Borussia Dortmund man Antonios Papadopoulos is not on Preston North End’s radar, director Peter Ridsdale has confirmed.

Borussia Dortmund’s Papadopoulos was mentioned as a target for both Preston North End and Luton Town last week.

The Lilywhites and the Hatters were said to have both made offers for the 22-year-old, who is now in the final 12 months of his contract with the Bundesliga giants.

But now, Preston North End’s links with a move for Papadopoulos have been addressed by director Ridsdale.

Speaking on the From the Finney Podcast (via Lancs Live), Ridsdale moved to dismiss the links with a move for the Borussia Dortmund youngster, confirming he is not on their radar heading into the summer transfer window.

An important summer ahead…

While the Borussia Dortmund defender isn’t on the club’s radar, Preston North End are facing an important summer transfer window.

It will be the first summer window Ryan Lowe is in charge at Deepdale. He will be hoping he can lead a strong window of recruitment to truly make his mark on the squad in Lancashire with the hope of kicking on and pushing their way up the Championship table in the 2021/22 campaign.

Signs for a promising future under Lowe’s management are there and giving him the recruitment reigns will see him build a squad to his standards, removing any deadwood while perhaps bringing the best out of those remaining by adding some further competition to his ranks.

It could prove to be a busy summer for many Championship clubs, so Preston North End will be hoping they can kick on with their business early on to stand them in good stead for the 2022/23 season.